Join the DeForest Area School District community to show support and thank military children this month with “Purple Up! For Military Kids!” The school district is designating Wednesday, April 20 as its “Purple Up!” day.
Purple indicates support for all branches of the military: Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard. Show support throughout April by posting on social media with hashtags #PurpleUpWI and #InThisTogether.
According to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, April is designated as the Month of the Military Child; a time to honor the sacrifices made by military families worldwide, with an emphasis on the experience of the dependent children of military members serving at home and overseas. Month of the Military Child is sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy and supported by many other organizations such as the DoDEA.
The children of a parent or parents serving full-time in the United States Armed Forces are sometimes referred to as “military brats.” Many “Military Brats” wear the name like a badge of honor, often because of the moves, stressors and cultural experiences that make them more resilient than their civilian counterparts. Outside the military it can often be construed as derogatory. Military brats move an average of 10 times while growing up, and some have moved as many as 36 times. These frequent moves, exposure to different cultures and languages and immersion in military customs are all common, life-defining experiences in the military brat subculture.
“Purple Up! For Military Kids” is a day for DoDEA Communities to wear purple to show support and thank military children for their strength and sacrifices. Wearing purple is a visible way to show support and thank military youth for their strength and sacrifices. Purple indicates that all branches of the military are supported; Air Force blue, Army green, Navy blue, Marine red, and Coast Guard blue all thought to combine together as a single color, purple.