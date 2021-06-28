In a Poynette homicide case from the 1980s that had gone cold for decades, a man was convicted Friday of murdering his wife almost 33 years ago.
Mark Wayne Bringe, 73, was found guilty by a jury of felony first-degree murder in Columbia County Circuit Court after a trial lasting two weeks and now faces life in prison.
Bringe was alleged by prosecutors to have shot his wife Lori to death in 1988, although he claimed she had committed suicide.
“The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our appreciation for the entire prosecution and investigative team. Even though justice was finally served after all these years, no winners will be found in this crime as a young mother was taken away from her children, the community, and her friends and family who had to subsequently wait over 30 years for the truth. We are pleased that the truth was finally spoken today and Mark W. Bringe, age 73, is being held accountable for his actions.”
Convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, Bringe is currently being held at the Columbia County Jail for sentencing.
Sheriff Roger Brandner thanked all involved in this case and express his deepest condolences for the grieving families on a Facebook post.
On Aug. 19, 1988, Lorelei “Lori” Bringe was found dead near her home outside Poynette on Butternut Road. It was determined that she died after a gunshot wound to the head. Close to her body, two small guns and gun parts were found.
The couple’s two children were 8 and 6 at the time of her death. Both testified they were with their father when they heard the gunshot, leaving prosecutors to try to make a case off circumstantial evidence, witness testimony and physical evidence.
Lori’s unhappiness about her marriage to Mark has been reported, along with a possible affair with a Michigan man. According to the state, Mark had knowledge of the affair and killed Lori out of jealousy, but the defense claimed he didn’t know about it, arguing that Lori died of suicide after a planned move to Michigan fell through.
Reports say the jury deliberated from Thursday afternoon on through the early evening. The jury came back Friday morning and announced the verdict. Taken in custody, Bringe is awaiting sentencing at Columbia County Jail. No sentencing date has been set.
The trial was presided over by Judge Andrew Voigt.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the evidence presented at trial established that on Aug. 19, 1988, Bringe shot and killed his wife Lori outside their rural residence in the Town of Arlington.
“With today’s conviction, there is finally accountability for this tragic homicide,” said State Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the team at DOJ that worked on this case for their tireless efforts to secure justice.”
The WDOJ said the conviction was the result of investigations by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), with lead investigators, former Columbia County Sheriff’s Detective, now DCI Special Agent Alexander Agnew and DCI Special Agent Rafael De La Rosa. Victim services were provided by Hannah Wrobel of the DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.
The case was tried by DOJ Assistant Attorneys General Nathaniel Adamson and Cass Cousins, with assistance from Paralegal Rochelle Ederer.