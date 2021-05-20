A Milwaukee County judge with a residence in Cottage Grove has been charged indicted in federal court for two counts of distributing child pornography.
Brett Blomme was charged in March with seven counts of child pornography possession after prosecutors said he had uploaded pornographic content via the Kik messaging app last fall.
The federal indictment was returned by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, acting United States attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
At the time of the offenses alleged in the indictment, Blomme was a judge with the Milwaukee County Children’s Court. Blomme is also a former candidate for Monona City Council.
If convicted, Blomme faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each count.
The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick Elgersma is handling the prosecution.