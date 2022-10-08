Visiting UW-La Crosse
Participating in the camp gave high school junior Nadalee Thao the opportunity to check UW-La Crosse as a potential college. 

 Mike Lieurance, UW-La Crosse

Nadalee Thao, a high school junior from Milwaukee, had heard that the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse was a good science school, and she was interested in checking it out. She had the opportunity to do so as a participant in My River Adventures Camp (MRA), a pre-college summer camp at UW-La Crosse supported in part by the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin.

“The counselors were awesome, and all the people there made it really fun,” Thao says. “I learned how to be a leader. I also learned a lot about biology and environmental science.”