Token Creek Park file
A wintry day at Token Creek Park.

With spring right around the corner, Dane County Parks Director Joleen Stinson is advising county park users that some county parks, or portions of county parks, may be temporarily closed during the next several weeks. The warmer weather brings out ground frost, making trails, dog parks and grassy areas wet, soft, muddy and easily damaged.

During the next several weeks, visitors may find some park gates and facilities closed. Stinson requests that park users stay on hard-surfaced pathways and roads.

