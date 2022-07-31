On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, with the help of the Madison Police Department, will hold a Gift Cards for Guns event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.
According to the department’s news release, all firearms can be turned over anonymously with no questions asked.
“Too often, firearms get into the wrong hands. The Sheriff’s Office is providing this opportunity for citizens to safely turn in unwanted firearms and possibly prevent a tragedy,” Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in the release.
Firearms are the most common method used in suicide, the release states. According to the Education Fund to Stop Gun Violence, suicides were the majority of gun-related deaths in 2019 at a rate of 71%. The organization sites a total of 604 gun deaths in Wisconsin in 2019, with 49 of those being to children and teens.
The following conditions must be adhered to if turning in a firearm at the event:
— Firearms must be transported unloaded and inside a trunk or cargo area of your vehicle (no walk-ups will be allowed);
— Firearms should be either wrapped, cased or boxed;
— Magazines and ammunition must be in a separate area of the vehicle (such as a backseat); and
— Firearms must be in working condition.
Gift cards for basic necessities like groceries and gas will be offered for the following — assault rifles ($250); ghost guns ($200); handguns/rifles/shotguns ($100); revolvers ($50); and BB guns, pellet guns and facsimile firearms ($10-$25). There is a limit of four gift cards per person.
According to the release, if funds are expended prior to 2 p.m., the event may close early.