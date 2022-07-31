Sheriff interviewed by Baker and Brewster
Buy Now

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was interviewed by The Sun 103.5 FM Community Radio personalities during the 2021 National Night Out event in Sun Prairie.

 Chris Mertes/spedit@hngnews.com

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, with the help of the Madison Police Department, will hold a Gift Cards for Guns event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.

According to the department’s news release, all firearms can be turned over anonymously with no questions asked.