Crews working in Dane County’s “Suck the Muck” program removed 25,000 tons of sediment from Six Mile Creek alone in 2022, and the Westport project is just one of several completed over the years.
The Dane County Executive’s Office shared some of the statistics of the sludge removal initiative Thursday, noting that Six Mile Creek is one of a number of waterways into Lake Mendota identified for the program after samplings showed high concentrations of phosphorus sediment.
“‘Suck the Muck’ is an innovative, highly effective way to improve the health and vitality of our lakes,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a press release. “These lakes are so important to our quality of life and local economy, and local government is committed to this creative solution for the long haul.”
Since the county began the initiative, a combined 60,000 tons of sludge containing an estimated 180,000 pounds of phosphorus from Dorn, Token and Six Mile creeks have been removed. The county’s 2023 budget includes $2 million in planning for a 2024 project in the Door Creek Wetlands in southeast Dane County.
The 2018 flooding event drove the county to invest in hydraulic dredging equipment and a team to remove sludge, as well.
“With an ever-changing climate that we know is increasingly less predictable, we know it’s important to prepare now to increase our resiliency for what lies ahead,” Parisi said. “We know bigger storms and heavier rains are occurring more frequently and this work helps us be ready and hopefully minimize future property damage.”