Jason A. Kijewski entered a plea of "no contest" on Wednesday to one count of first-degree homicide in Columbia County Circuit Court for the fall 2019 shooting of a Town of Leeds man.
The plea comes one week before Kijewski was scheduled to go to trial on one count of homicide and one count of armed burglary, a charge which was dropped by the Columbia County District Attorney.
On the evening of Sept. 27, 2019, 35-year-old Keith Wolf was at his rural home in the Town of Leeds with his wife and daughter, when the couple heard a noise somewhere in the house. Wolf retrieved a pistol and investigated the noise coming from the basement. Shortly after, Wolf’s wife told authorities, she heard someone yell, and then a gunshot. When she looked down from the top of the stairs, Wolf was lying on his back at the bottom.
Following investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Kijewski was identified as a suspect and later arrested for what Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner described as a “random homicide” resulting from an attempted armed burglary.
Kijewski, 45, was brought to his hearing in Portage from Green Bay Correctional Institution where his is serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery in Juneau County, an incident that occurred the day after the Leeds shooting. Kijewski was convicted in October 2021.
Following his plea and conviction, Kijewski is scheduled to appear in court for a sentencing hearing on Dec. 5.