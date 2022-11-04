Mentoring
Buy Now

Medical Dosimetrist Patrick Melby graduated from UWL with a degree in nuclear medicine technology in 2012, applied for the medical dosimetry program in 2014 and was in the program 2015-2016. He now mentors UWL graduate student Paige Solie.

 Gundersen Health System

Back in 2013, Patrick Melby was working at a plasma donation center when a patient sat down in his chair and opened a book with the words “Medical Dosimetry” across the cover.

Fluorescent pictures of cross sections of the human anatomy and radiation symbols got Melby’s attention. The conversation that followed changed his career direction.