Billing himself as the outsider, Republican Tim Michels handily defeated former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on primary election night Aug. 9

The early withdrawal of several Democrats from the U.S. Senate race left local Democrats with only the District 46 Assembly race to decide. Outside the 46th Assembly District, statewide Democrats could cast ballots in the Secretary of State, Lieutenant Governor and Treasurer races — or cross over and vote Republican in the gubernatorial race.

Tags