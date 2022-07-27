AAA – The Auto Club Group is joining law enforcement officers from six states (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin) in this year’s NHTSA Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign.
This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide.
NHTSA statistical projections for 2021 shows traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915. This also represents the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).
“The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness and save lives,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “There is no reason to speed, it is unnecessary and endangers everyone on the road."
In 2020 there were 5,413 fatal injuries in the six-state region with 1,668 (30.8%) being speed related fatalities. Traffic crashes that result in death due to speeding are higher in the summer months. The highest fatalities occur between June to September.
The speed awareness campaign has a twofold approach: to combine increased, zero-tolerance enforcement with effective communication to road users on the importance of obeying the speed limit. High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) is a proven countermeasure for reenforcing driver compliance with posted speed limits.