Columbia County Circuit Court in Portage
Buy Now

Columbia County Circuit Court

 FILE

A New York man is facing the possibility of years in prison for charges stemming from an alleged auto theft in which a woman was still sleeping in the vehicle.

Kyle Michael Wagner, 51, of Tonawanda, New York, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on Friday charged with operating a vehicle without consent, false imprisonment, attempting to flee an officer, and possession of methamphetamine.