A New York man is facing the possibility of years in prison for charges stemming from an alleged auto theft in which a woman was still sleeping in the vehicle.
Kyle Michael Wagner, 51, of Tonawanda, New York, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on Friday charged with operating a vehicle without consent, false imprisonment, attempting to flee an officer, and possession of methamphetamine.
Wagner had been held in Columbia County Jail since Saturday, Jan. 14, when he was arrested at the end of a high speed chase leading from Dekorra to the City of Lodi, which was ended with the use of a tire deflation device followed by a pit maneuver by a state trooper.
The incident began early in the morning on Jan. 14, when at around 3:30 a.m., a Columbia County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the area of County Highways J and CS, where a gray Volkswagen had reportedly been stolen from the Love's Truck Stop. The owner of the vehicle told police that it had been stolen and that his wife was still inside.
Police located the vehicle at about 4 a.m. on State Highway 188 near County Highway J. Police pursued, at which point the vehicle sped up to around 90 mph, even driving over spike strips placed on Highway 60 by a Lodi police officer. The Volkswagen continued into the City of Lodi, according to the complaint, losing its tires and running into a concrete barrier before continuing on to Highway 113, where a trooper ran the vehicle into a guardrail where it stopped.
When police spoke to the woman who had been in the vehicle, she was reportedly safe, though distressed. She told police that she had woken up in the Volkswagen as it was driving very fast and described the driver, Wagner, as being scared, because he didn't know she had been in the vehicle with him.
During the drive, she told police that he was "driving like crazy" and had been saying things about a conspiracy that people wanted to kill them and "I am saving you."
In court on Friday Wagner was formally charged by the Columbia County District Attorney and ordered to be held on a $40,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to next appear in court for an April 5 return hearing.