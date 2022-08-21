Update

This story was updated at 4:44 p.m. on Aug. 21 to include information from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A 59-year-old Elkhorn man died while a 35-year-old Warren, Mich. man suffered minor injuries as a result of a car vs. semi-trailer crash that took place on Interstate 39/90/94 on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said at 9:52 a.m. Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue and Madison Medic 8 responded to a report of a car-commercial semi truck on Interstate 39/90 westbound at mile marker 131 near Deforest.

