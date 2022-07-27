Hunger Task Force

Jordan Leitner, a farm volunteer coordinator, harvests spinach in one of the hoop houses at the Hunger Task Force Farm in Franklin, Wis., on March 1, 2022. The hoop houses allow the farm to grow and harvest fresh produce during the winter. The farm is among several strategies that nonprofits in Wisconsin use to provide healthy food to the 1 in 12 Wisconsinites who are food insecure. 

 Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Margaret Benton has held many roles since she moved to Wisconsin nearly 20 years ago.

With eight children — two living at home and others who live close to her house in Sun Prairie — Benton, 48, juggles motherhood with three jobs. She works as a cashier at T.J. Maxx, a bistro hostess at the East Madison Marriott Hotel and a social services specialist at Tellurian Behavioral Health.