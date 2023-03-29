Poynette Police Officer Ron Spurbeck speaks to the Poynette Village Board, asking for support in developing a School Resource Officer program with the Poynette School District. The arrangement would be dependent upon the passage of the district's operating referendum on April 4.
Officer Andrew Freeman keeps an eye on students to make sure they don’t stray too far from walking the line as they attempt the field sobriety test with the department’s visual impairment simulation glasses on the last day of the DeForest Police Department Youth Academy.
The Poynette Village Board welcomed the proposal of a police school resource officer program in their March 27 meeting, pending certain financial details.
Poynette Police Chief Adam Rogge gave a presentation to the Poynette Village Board at their meeting on Monday, joined by DeForest Police Officer Lt. Bob Berg, mentoring program coordinator Sarah McChesney, and Poynette Police Officer Ron Spurbeck.
Berg spoke to the Village Board as a parent of district students, and as an officer who has overseen similar programming with the DeForest Police Department, highlighting the outreach aspects of the program.
"When you interject law enforcement into the school, it starts establishing relationships with children in kindergarten all the way through high school," said Berg. "There was a time, where the only interaction people had with law enforcement was when they were doing something wrong."
Berg explained that through years of interaction in schools, students recognize officers as people like them, and that it builds trust for communication if students have questions or need to talk about an issue, and similarly with school staff.
"I can tell you that talking to my kids, their friends, some staff members," said Berg, "people don't know where to go with this information, when something is happening."
Other aspects of the SRO program, he explained, include education, as in DeForest their SRO has largely absorbed the duties of what would formerly have been recognized as the D.A.R.E. drug use prevention program. He also recognized the extra measure of safety for staff and students.
"It would be foolish to stand here and not to tell you, as an active shooter instructor, in the state of Wisconsin, that having presence on your school grounds is huge. Just today, marked the 19th deadly shooting at a school or a university setting, in Nashville, Tennessee."
Comprehensive data regarding mass shooting incidents is often difficult to obtain due to differing sources and even differing definitions. Following the Nashville shooting, Education Week announced that there have been 13 school shootings this year resulting in injury or death, taking place on K-12 school property.
Last year was the deadliest year for school shootings since 2018, according to the outlet, with 51 shootings. They began tracking the numbers in 2018, with 24 incidents in both 2018 and 2019, 10 in 2020, and 35 in 2021.
"Merely having the presence of a law enforcement officer on your school grounds," said Berg, citing FBI interviews with surviving perpetrators of such attacks, "it's a psychological deterrent."
Other applications of a school resource officer, Berg said, included assignment to sporting events, and in the summer youth outreach programs. Two programs in DeForest that he pointed to are the Youth Academy for students ages 12 to 17, and the CSI in the Park event, which he explained has been wildly popular for younger kids.
The Poynette program, as proposed, would commit one Poynette officer full-time to the SRO position. The Poynette School District, according to Rogge, has committed to putting $50,000 to $60,000 toward the position, but it would be contingent on the referendum that will appear on ballots on April 4.
Spurbeck also spoke to the board, explaining his enthusiasm for the program and that although a curriculum does not exist, there are a number of ideas, including some modeled from what has been tried by the DeForest Police Department.
"This provides us a great opportunity," said Spurbeck. "Help us to put this program through, help put me in a position to do that--don't let this get away. This is something we really want and we feel the community needs, based on the research we have done."
Village Board President Diana Kaschinske commented that as-is the police department is regularly reporting to Poynette schools without being part of the school's budget, with Rogge estimating six and a half calls per week.
In the meeting Rogge was not asking for a vote on a motion, but informally asking for confirmation of interest by the board, in the department pursuing a memorandum of understanding with the school district, if the referendum is passed and conditions are suitable.
When asked to confirm if he would want to see the department moving forward on the program, Trustee Chrisopher Polzer resonded: "Oh, that better, be clear, you bet, especially the way this has played out."
Going around the room, all other members of the board similarly offered their support for the program.