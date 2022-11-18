 Skip to main content
STILL PURPLE

Republican, Democratic incumbents hold on in top Wisconsin races

The candidates
Shown, clockwise, are the gubernatorial candidates, incumbent Tony Evers and Tim Michels, along with U.S. Senate candidates, incumbent Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes.

 The Badger Project

Most ballots have been counted in Wisconsin’s 2022 election, and the top vote-getter across all races is Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who won re-election by receiving about 1.36 million votes, according to the Associated Press.

At about 1.34 million votes, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson garnered the second-highest total, followed closely by his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, who received a little more than 1.31 million – about one percent short of upsetting the incumbent.

Vote totals

