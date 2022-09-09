Event graphic
Graphic courtesy of Cedar Crest

Cedar Crest Ice Cream — headquartered in Cedarburg — and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up again to present the “Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Creation Contest” for Wisconsin 4-H clubs. More than 1,600 clubs are eligible to submit their idea for a new ice cream flavor, along with a flavor description and interesting flavor name.

A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest will judge the entries. Five finalists will be selected, with one flavor awarded top honors and $500. Entries are due by Nov. 15. The winner will be announced in early 2023.