Cedar Crest Ice Cream — headquartered in Cedarburg — and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up again to present the “Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Creation Contest” for Wisconsin 4-H clubs. More than 1,600 clubs are eligible to submit their idea for a new ice cream flavor, along with a flavor description and interesting flavor name.
A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest will judge the entries. Five finalists will be selected, with one flavor awarded top honors and $500. Entries are due by Nov. 15. The winner will be announced in early 2023.
According to Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor.
“The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available in parlors that scoop Cedar Crest Ice Cream next July,” she said.
All five finalists will also receive an ice cream party for their 4-H club.
Recent winning flavors of the annual contest include Big Muddy, created by the Baraboo Valley 4-H Club and Wisconsin Campfire S’mores, created by the Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond. The winning flavor in 2022 was Haystack, created by the Knellsville 4-H Club in Ozaukee County.
“Cedar Crest Ice Cream is known for its variety of flavors,” said Robert Kohlwey, vice president of sales for Cedar Crest Ice Cream. “It is a real joy to see the imaginative flavor ideas submitted by young people across the state.”