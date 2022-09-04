Nurses at UW Health have announced that on Sept. 2, they are going to provide UW Health with an official advanced notice of their strike for quality patient care, safe staffing, and recognition of their union.

On Labor Day (Sept. 5), they will hold a press conference at the Madison LaborFest, where they will emphasize their need for a union voice on the job to solve the long-term, systemic crisis of understaffing, turnover, cuts, and burnout, which have been aggravated by the pandemic.