Wauankee veterinarian accused of animal cruelty

A veterinarian who practiced in Waunakee is accused of cruelty to animals in a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
The criminal complaint lists six misdemeanor counts of mistreating animals that Wesley N. Arnett, 45, pervious owner of Waunakee Veterinary Clinic in Waunakee, faces.
Waunakee police investigated allegations against Arnett after being contacted by a Dane County Public Health Environmental Health Supervisor who sought assistance with an investigation. Emails from the Veterinarian Examining Board included statements indicating to the Waunakee Police detective that “the defendant had mistreated several animals in his care,” according to the criminal complaint.
The Waunakee detective reviewed video recordings taken at the vet clinic reportedly showing Arnett “picking up a dog by the neck and striking it,” the complaint states. Another video also reportedly shows the defendant striking a dog.
Nine individuals either currently working at the clinic or who had worked there provided statements to police as witnesses. One of the alleged incidents of mistreatment dates back four years ago; others are within the past two years.
A statement on the clinic’s website informs visitors of the allegations and indicates that the doctor charged no longer owns the clinic or works there. It also denies any other team members has been implicated in the charges. An excerpt from that reads:
The current veterinary professionals at Waunakee have dedicated their lives to providing high-quality care of animals and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all animals in our care. We strive to provide the best possible experience for all our patients by utilizing Fear Free strategies. We will continue to cooperate with all governmental bodies to ensure a thorough and complete investigation. We recognize there will be concern and anger associated with these allegations. As veterinary healthcare providers, we are united in that every patient should receive care in the most gentle and loving manner possible. We consider all our patients as an extension of our own family.