If you’re following Groundswell Conservancy on Facebook or Instagram now, you’re seeing Harlie Pingel at work.
Pingel, who will be a senior at Waunakee High School this fall, joined the Groundswell team as a communication intern for the summer, where she’s reaching out to followers about events and highlighting other news.
Groundswell Conservancy helps protect key conservation areas through fundraising.
“I use the posts to inform people of special projects going on and to get people to realize the importance of conservation and then have them help us with donations so we can protect more special places,” Pingel said.
The daughter of Jim and Linda Pingel of Waunakee, Harlie Pingel has a deep interest in environmental conservation, one that was sparked in part by Waunakee High School teacher Todd Shucha’s ecology class. That’s when Pingel visited the Westport Drumlin Prairie on Bong Road, east of Hwy. 113 to collect prairie seeds and map out new prairie, she said.
She’s also on the leadership committee with the Dane County Youth Volunteers for Conservation, planning events for volunteers to collect seeds and help with prairie restoration projects at other Dane County Parks.
Lately, Pingel has been posting about prairie anniversaries coming up and the Town of Dunn food cart event hosted by Groundswell Conservancy on July 27, where a speaker will present and those in attendance can explore the prairie.
Pingel’s posts also offer followers a chance to learn more about the natural world.
“I do a lot of research, too, about prairies and conservation, so I just fill in research on soil health or a specific plant, so that the readers can have more information on things that they might not know before,” Pingel said.
Pingel is learning much more about using social media for business, she said, but she’s not sure if she’ll pursue the field in college. She does plan to focus on conservation.
She’s also a member of the Eco Club at school and follows other conservation sites on social media.
Some of her favorite conservancies locally are at the Westport Prairie, Pheasant Branch Conservancy and Devil’s Lake, but she also enjoyed visiting Arizona over spring break.
“That’s where I hope to go to college,” she said.
Pingel is also a water skier, and finds time to participate in the Mad-City Ski team.
Overall, she said the internship is teaching her useful career skills.
“I’m learning a lot about how to connect to people, and a lot of communication. I haven’t communicated like this in a business setting, lots of emails and meetings,” she said. “It’s cool to see what my life will be like after high school.”.