Remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on student achievement, but Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has reported some gains as shown on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NEAP), or the Nation’s Report Card.
According to a press release from the DPI, fourth-grade assessment scores in Wisconsin stayed steady, the release notes:
“In mathematics, Wisconsin was one of 10 states/jurisdictions without any significant statistical change among fourth-graders from 2019, with students performing above the national average scale score.”
Eighth-graders in Wisconsin, along with 50 other states or jurisdictions, saw declining scores, but those scores remained above the national average.
Wisconsin was one of 22 states or jurisdictions where fourth-grade reading scores did not change significantly from 2019.
But, Wisconsin and 32 other states or jurisdictions did see lower eighth-grade reading scores than in 2019.
The press release also notes an achievement or “opportunity” gap between white and Black students among fourth- and eighth-graders that is greater than any other state than the District of Columbia.
“We’ve known Wisconsin’s racial disparities in assessment results are among the widest in the nation for too long, and these troubling results are yet one more indication that we must close the opportunity gap in our state,” said Dr. Jill Underly, state superintendent. “We need continued investment, intervention, and innovation in our state, and we have the means to accomplish exactly that. Our biennial budget request will help put targeted resources and supports in our schools and ensure we are helping the students who need it the most at this critical time.”