DeForest school calendar
Mar 28, 2022

March 28 - April 1
NO SCHOOL (Spring Break)

April 5 and 7
ACT ASPIRE Testing - DAHS 9th & 10th grade only, late start for 11th & 12th grades
Contact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610

April 6
DAHS & DAMS/DO Open House - See the newly renovated spaces! 4:30-6:30 pm Self-guided tours at DeForest Area High School and Middle School/District Office
Contact: Debbie Brewster, dbrewster@deforestschools.org 842-6581