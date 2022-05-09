School district calendar mberglund mberglund Author email May 9, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 10-12WES Book FairThursday, May 12DAHS Spring Choir Concert - PAC7:00 pmContact: Lyrica Daentl, ldaentl@deforestschools.org 842-6821Monday, May 16Jazz on the Green6:00pm - Lake Windsor Country ClubTuesday, May 17DAMS Spring Band ConcertDAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)7:00 pmWednesday, May 18DAHS Senior Awards NightDAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)7:00 pmThursday, May 19Harvest PTO MeetingHarvest Intermediate School6:00pm - 7:00 pmThursday, May 19DAMS Spring Choir ConcertDAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)7:00 pmFriday, May 20EPES Spring Carnival (rain date is May 25)4:30-7:30 pmThursday, May 26YES Field Day (rain date is May 31)Various times throughout the school day (8:00 - 2:30) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now DeForest's Toppel reportedly invited to Minnesota Vikings rookie mini camp Kijewski homicide trial for Leeds shooting reset with date to be determined ACLU supports Cedarburg ruling Divas on a Dime: The Iron-Clad Secret to the Best Pizza at Home Jansen goes yard, drives in five runs as Norski nine hammer Stoughton Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!