As the DeForest Area School District is putting finishing touches on new school construction, the Board of Education is looking at what needs will be in the fast-approaching future.
Over the past months development and municipal planning specialist Mark Roffers, of MDRoffers Consulting, has often appeared at DeForest and Windsor village board meetings to discuss comprehensive plans and development strategies for the villages. A background topic in many of those discussions has been changing needs for our public schools. This came to the forefront at the school board’s June 28 meeting as he presented projections of student enrollment over the next 15 years.
“What I can promise you about these projections is that they will be wrong,” Roffers said toward the end of his presentation, emphasizing that the best that board members and administrators can do is to plan ahead with the information available.
In September 2010 the six DeForest area public schools had enrollment of 3,197 students, increasing to 3,570 in 2020. By the 2025-2026 school year, enrollment is expected at 4,007 and ten years later, 4,895.
“We’ve had a lot happen since 2018,” said Roffers, pointing to a declining birthrate, with pregnancies down 10%.
The projections he shared with the school board were based on expected increases in housing units in the school district, as well as changes to existing housing. Although more residential housing units tends to mean more children and school services needed, there are critical exceptions. It needs to be taken into consideration that in homes with children, those children will grow up and eventually leave school. Neighborhoods designed for retirement homes should not be expected to draw families with young children.
Roughly, Roffers set an average of one new student for every 20 housing units.
The DeForest Area School District is coming to the end of a massive building spree, including expansion of the high school and construction of the Harvest Intermediate School, which means there will be ample room to work with for the time being.
If trends hold though, Roffers said, in about 10 years is when they may need to discuss building another school, likely for elementary students. In preparation for that, now would be the time to start thinking about buying land for a future site to avoid additional costs in the future competing with commercial and residential developers for land.
Among the unknowns coming from the past year, board members and administrators are still working out how virtual classes may fit into future enrollment. Board member Jeff Miller asked if there was a possibility virtual options could change the outlook with fewer kids taking actual seats in classrooms.
“Worst case,” said Roffers, “you have a great property investment.”
Even without projecting into the distant future, property values have already been rising fast in the area and nationally as well. Board member Jeff Hahn asked if it would be possible to look at building in less of a growth area.
That would be an option, Roffers explained, but a likely tradeoff would be increased costs and efforts in transporting students.
Roffers distributed a district map showing expected changes in student population across 62 neighborhoods. Although some neighborhoods were marked with expected losses of students, mostly in the low single digits, the map showed a pattern of expected high growth through a southeastern corridor of the district.
High-growth neighborhoods, projected with student growth of between 64 and 170 students, were marked from the neighborhood between I-39/90/94 and River Road south to Innovation Drive, around Pederson Crossing, and to Hoepker Road, with a further outlier of the neighborhood where developments are in progress south of Windsor Road, around Windsor Gardens on the eastern edge of the district.
The district previously had open land, District Superintendent Eric Runez explained, but that area of about 26 acres is now the site of Harvest Intermediary.
Miller asked Roffers if there had been any discussion at the village level of working to slow growth, to which Roffers explained that is something that municipalities can pursue, but discussions in DeForest and Windsor more often have assumed future growth. The debate has largely been in working to determine a direction of development, and the mix of new construction in multifamily dwellings, single-family houses, commercial construction, or other options.