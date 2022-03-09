Thanks to the generosity of more than 20,000 individuals and 500 businesses across Dane County, our community was able to raise $18.1 Million during our 2021 Community Fundraising Campaign.
“At United Way of Dane County, we’re so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the past 100 years,” says Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County. “But we couldn’t have done any of this important work without the support of our amazing community! Thanks to you all, we’ve spent a century investing in our community’s most pressing needs and working with our nonprofit partners and volunteers to build a strategic architecture for change. The dollars raised in 2021 will help to keep that work moving forward – and launch us into the next century of impact and innovation for Dane County.”
“United Way brings the many voices of Dane County together to solve big-picture issues no one entity can solve alone,” says Ginger Zimmerman, United Way of Dane County 2021 Campaign Co-Chair and President of Murphy Desmond S.C. “My co-chair, Dan Frazier (Madison Market President of U.S. Bank), and I are so grateful to every community member who donated – time or dollars – to last year’s campaign. You make real, measurable change possible! Together we really are The Power of Many. Working for All.”
Those who give through United Way support more than 850 nonprofits – including 112 programs and 52 local agencies that work to address the greatest needs in the areas of education, income, health and 2Gen (multigenerational approach), helping to move the needle on community-level goals.
2021 United Way Campaign Award Recipients
Engagement Beyond the Pledge Award: National Guardian Life and American Family Insurance
Celebrating companies who go above and beyond the campaign to be leaders in giving back.
Innovation Award: Exact Sciences and DeForest Area School District
Recognizing an organization’s commitment to raising awareness and resources through creative strategies.
Collaboration Award: United Way of Wisconsin – 21 Week Equity Challenge
Recognizing a partner who brings diverse perspective to our work and helps advocate for the community’s true needs to lead meaningful change.
Advocate in Action Award: Char Lodl (Springs Window Fashions) and Scott Strong (RISE Wisconsin)
Celebrating campaign volunteers who are passionate about giving back and enthusiastic about engaging others.