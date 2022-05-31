School district calendar mberglund mberglund Author email May 31, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, June 24K Last Day of SchoolFriday, June 3Last Day of School - Early DismissalElementary @ 10:40amIntermediate @ 11:10amMiddle School @ 11:45amHigh School @ 11:35amSaturday, June 4DAHS- Graduation Ceremony6:00 pm - DAHS Fieldhouse Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Norskies send big contingent to track and field sectionals DeForest plans Memorial Day ceremony Ruegsegger tells DeForest seniors about redemption DeForest wins boys' golf regional, Hottmann takes second at conference tourney Millie Anderson led the way for DeForest women Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Waunakee Manor Bulletin