DeForest Area School District calendar Mark Berglund Feb 16, 2022 February 17-24DAMS Spring Book FairOpen before and after school; until 8:00 pm February 23, and 8-10:00 am February 24Contact: Maria Marquis, mmarquis@deforestschools.org 842-6010February 17-23Harvest Book Fair8:30 am - 2:30 pmContact: Gail Coorough, gcoorough@deforestschools.org 842-6111 or Rose Fabian, rfabian@deforestschools.org 842-6110February 17Literacy Night at EPES)6:00 - 7:00 pmContact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210February 17Harvest PTO meeting6:00 pmContact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.comFebruary 18EPES PTO Winter Wonderland Walk-a-Thon8:00 - 11:00 am (This event replaces the Jog-a-Thon)Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210February 22DAHS Talent Show - Performing Arts Center (PAC)Tickets are $4.00 each, proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Hospital7:00-9:00 pmContact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610Family/School Conferences, districtwide• February 23 - 3:30-7:30 pm• February 24 - 8:00-10:00 amFebruary 24-25NO SCHOOL for students