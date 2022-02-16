February 17-24

DAMS Spring Book Fair

Open before and after school; until 8:00 pm February 23, and 8-10:00 am February 24

Contact: Maria Marquis, mmarquis@deforestschools.org 842-6010

February 17-23

Harvest Book Fair

8:30 am - 2:30 pm

Contact: Gail Coorough, gcoorough@deforestschools.org 842-6111 or Rose Fabian, rfabian@deforestschools.org 842-6110

February 17

Literacy Night at EPES)

6:00 - 7:00 pm

Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210

February 17

Harvest PTO meeting

6:00 pm

Contact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.com

February 18

EPES PTO Winter Wonderland Walk-a-Thon

8:00 - 11:00 am (This event replaces the Jog-a-Thon)

Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210

February 22

DAHS Talent Show - Performing Arts Center (PAC)

Tickets are $4.00 each, proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

7:00-9:00 pm

Contact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610

Family/School Conferences, districtwide

• February 23 - 3:30-7:30 pm

• February 24 - 8:00-10:00 am

February 24-25

NO SCHOOL for students

