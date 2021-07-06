Early data is showing that although students have suffered learning loss over the past year, the DeForest Area School District has managed better than average.
At the DeForest Area Board of Education’s June 28 meeting Director of Instruction Rebecca Toetz and Director of Administrative Services Peter Wilson presented data showing relative success in classrooms over the past year with specific targets for making up lost ground in the fall.
The data Toetz and Wilson presented was largely pulled from iReady application assessments of grade level competency over the past few years with help from the non-profit educational service agency CESA 6 (one of twelve CESA divisions in Wisconsin).
Comparing the 2020-2021 school year to 2018-2019, there was evidence of learning loss among students consistently across categories. The most dramatic difference among “relative placements” came from grades 2, 3 and 4. The difference in on-grade of better ratings in those classes included a drop of 52% to 35% in grade 2, 54% to 30% in grade 3, and 48% to 33% in grade 4.
Data for kindergarteners and first graders amounted to drops by 11% and 8%, while in grades 6 and 7 there was a 5% loss and 6% loss. Eighth graders, according to that measure, came in 2% better this past spring compared to 2018-2019.
“We’ve been looking at the national norms compared to us,” said Toetz, “and we actually are above the national norms, even with this year. So that was reassuring to see.”
The “historic national norm” for on-grade testing in the 2018-2019 school year was 39%, which dropped to 27% in the last year. DeForest Area School District, came in closer to the historic norm at 36%.
Broken up by grade levels, grades 2 trough 6 show the same pattern. Kindergarteners, first graders, and eighth graders showed testing above the national norm, and seventh graders tied the national norm of 22%.
Other trends throughout the data are likely to be subject of future analysis and debate, such as students who remained in full virtual classes scoring higher than those who returned to school.
“There are a lot of guesses as to why,” said Toetz. “We know a lot of them had family support, so that was a part that was helping learning along the way.”
On the other side of the equation, she pointed out that students who returned to in-person classes did not return to “normal” classes, with pandemic precautions and altered classroom formats resulting in less social engagement or talk among partners.
School Board member Jeff Miller asked their presenters whether data was available broken down by county. One use for that data set would be in comparing results in Dane County, which had among the strictest and most enduring COVID prevention health orders, to other counties in which students were more free to return to in-person lessons.
Wilson briefly explained that although there wasn’t a specific column in the data for that side-by-side, there was “informal stuff,” and that they could compare with other states with different health policies. Superintendent Eric Runez interjected to speak on this point.
“I haven’t talked to a supervisor in the state who isn’t concerned,” said Runez. “So-called fully in-person or not, everyone is dealing with and planning for learning loss.”
Toward the second half of the presentation, Toetz hit on an area where they could get into details, which was of particular interest to her and district teachers.
“This is the one that I and a lot of our teachers grab onto the most,” said Toetz, “because we can look at the data and see the percentage of kids that are on or below, but what are we going to do with it.”
As they sifted through the data, a gap appeared among 4th grade math students, from which Toetz said they decided that incoming 5th graders would “need an extra dose of geometry,” and a plan was in place to cover that. Another soft spot was in eight grade algebra.
Although there had been learning loss, she said that their experience has shown given some extra time and attention, kids can make up lost ground in short order.
Families of children who especially suffered from learning loss have been referred to relevant summer school classes to help those students. But with only four weeks of those classes, and without a “trained interventionist,” she was uncertain how much that could be counted on to reverse learning loss.
A potential strategy, Toetz explained, would be for a teacher in the fall semester to shift scheduling, and to possibly postpone a subject unit in lieu of “scaffolding” to get students confident in material that may have been shaky at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
The district is also in the process of hiring support teachers that would be committed to intervening with students in kindergarten through 8th grade, allowing classroom teachers to focus on general lessons.
When asked about learning loss measures in high school, Wilson and Toetz explained that iReady does not test at that level, but that they are tracking results of the Pre ACT test and going by classroom grades and test results, given that high school examination is more standardized.
“College Preparatory Math is doing a workshop in August for our sixth through 12th grade teachers, so our teachers are getting a big dose of exactly what the data is asking for,” said Toetz. “And the teachers want this, they want to help.”