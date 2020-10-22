A number of local students were among the 394 University of Wisconsin-Stout students awarded scholarships valued at more than $870,000 this academic year through the Stout University Foundation Inc.

The students received the awards during a fall virtual scholarship reception, which replaced the traditional on-campus event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established in 1963, the Stout University Foundation Scholarship Program has helped more than 10,486 students receive a college education. Through the financial support of alumni, parents, faculty and staff, and friends of the university, the program has awarded more than $14.7 million over the years.

DeForest's Abigayle Gardiner, Digital Marketing Technology; Graphics Communications, Bob Ward Endowed Photography Scholarship; C. Ray and Babe Ingram Scholarship; John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship; Terry and Margy Ingram Scholarship

Windsor's Joshua Teeters, Computer Science, Geraldine Raisler Hedberg Endowed Scholarship.

