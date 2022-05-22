School district calendar mberglund mberglund Author email May 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, May 26Harvest Music Programs - Performing Arts Center (PAC)Fifth-grade choir 5:15 pmSixth-grade choir 6:00 pmFifth-grade general music (odd days) 6:30 pmFifth-grade general music (even days) 7:15 pmContact: Gail Coorough, gcoorough@deforestschools.org 842-6111Friday, May 27 & 30NO SCHOOL for studentsTuesday, May 31 and June 1 & 2DAHS Musical Auditions (for Fall 2022) - Choir room & PAC4:00-7:30 pmContact: Lyrica Daentl, ldaentl@deforestschools.org 842-6821Wednesday, June 1DAHS Baccalaureate - Performing Arts Center (PAC)6:00-8:00 pmContact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610Thursday, June 2Eighth-grade Celebration DanceDAMS Gym3:45-6:30 pmContact: Maria Marquis, mmarquis@deforestschools.org 842-6010Friday, June 3LAST DAY OF SCHOOL - Early DismissalElementary Schools @ 10:40 amIntermediate School @ 11:10 amMiddle School @ 11:45 amHigh School @ 11:35 amSaturday, June 4DAHS Graduation - DAHS Fieldhouse6:00-8:00 pmContact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Salon K&S plans Friday open house Norski boys' 400 relay team sets new school record at Dells track and field meet DeForest tops Sun Prairie in girls' lacrosse action Norski boys win division at Reedsburg Invite golf tourney Norskies struggle in girls' soccer losses to Waunakee, Sauk Prairie Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!