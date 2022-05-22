Thursday, May 26

Harvest Music Programs - Performing Arts Center (PAC)

Fifth-grade choir 5:15 pm

Sixth-grade choir 6:00 pm

Fifth-grade general music (odd days) 6:30 pm

Fifth-grade general music (even days) 7:15 pm

Contact: Gail Coorough, gcoorough@deforestschools.org 842-6111

Friday, May 27 & 30

NO SCHOOL for students

Tuesday, May 31 and June 1 & 2

DAHS Musical Auditions (for Fall 2022) - Choir room & PAC

4:00-7:30 pm

Contact: Lyrica Daentl, ldaentl@deforestschools.org 842-6821

Wednesday, June 1

DAHS Baccalaureate - Performing Arts Center (PAC)

6:00-8:00 pm

Contact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610

Thursday, June 2

Eighth-grade Celebration Dance

DAMS Gym

3:45-6:30 pm

Contact: Maria Marquis, mmarquis@deforestschools.org 842-6010

Friday, June 3

LAST DAY OF SCHOOL - Early Dismissal

Elementary Schools @ 10:40 am

Intermediate School @ 11:10 am

Middle School @ 11:45 am

High School @ 11:35 am

Saturday, June 4

DAHS Graduation - DAHS Fieldhouse

6:00-8:00 pm

Contact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610