The DeForest Area School Board is soliciting applications of interest from DeForest Area School District residents for appointment to the DeForest Area School Board.
This appointment will fill a vacancy in the office of a school board member, which was made vacant by the resignation of Jeff Miller, effective August 11, 2021.
This appointment will serve to complete the final months of the first year of a three-year term, concluding with the Spring 2022 election. The appointee would be required to run as a candidate in the spring election in order to complete the remaining two years of the term. This seat is apportioned to the Village of DeForest, therefore candidates must be residents of the Village of DeForest to fill this vacancy.
Interested persons are asked to submit two items for review by the board members. First, a personal profile, or resume, not to exceed two pages in length.
The profile should include any educational, occupational, civic, and community experiences the individual has had that supports their qualification to be a contributing asset to the board. Second, a personal statement explaining their interest in filling the vacancy and what contribution they believe they can make through their service to the school district. This statement should not exceed one page.
Items should be submitted to the DASD Superintendent’s Office, 520 E. Holum Street, DeForest, WI 53532. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 pm on October 4, 2021.
Anyone interested in the seat will have an opportunity to participate in an information session about the governance model, and roles and responsibilities of Board members, prior to the regular Board of Education meeting on September 13, 2021.
Applicants will then participate in an interview/conversation with the Board of Education on October 11, 2021. Formal appointment will be considered after the interviews are completed.
Questions concerning the process should be directed to Administrative Assistant, Ann Stettbacher, at (608) 842-6582 or astettbacher@deforestschools.org.