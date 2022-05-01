May 5-7

FFA Plant Sale

May 3-4: 1--6PM

May 5-6: 1--5PM

May 7: 8AM-1PM

Contact: Gwen Boettcher, gboettcher@deforestschools.org 846-6702

Thursday, May 5

Elmer McLaughlin Band Concert - DAHS bands

DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)

7:00-9:00 pm

May 5-6

DAMS School Play

DeForest Area Middle School

6:30 pm (both nights)

Saturday, May 7

DAHS Junior & Senior Prom - DAHS Commons

7:30 pm-12:00 am

Monday, May 9

Board of Education Meeting

District Office, 500 South Cleveland Avenue, DeForest

6:00 pm

Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org, 842-6582

Monday, May 9

YES PTO Meeting

Yahara Elementary School

6:00pm - 7:00 pm

Contact: ebbmommy3@yahoo.com (Heidi Roberts)

May 10-12

WES Book Fair

Contact: Mary Pilecky, mpilecky@deforestschools.org 842-6310

Tuesday, May 10

WES Music Program - Kindergarten, by teacher

DeForest Area High School PAC

5:30-6:00 pm (Baumgart, Eiselt, Martins)

6:30-7:00 pm (Berkley, Falbo, Griese, Schutz)

Tuesday, May 10

EPE PTO Meeting

6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Contact: eaglepointpto@gmail.com

Thursday, May 12

DAHS Spring Choir Concert - PAC

7:00-9:00 pm

Friday, May 13

Harvest Intermediate Field Day