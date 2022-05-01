School district calendar mberglund mberglund Author email May 1, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 5-7FFA Plant SaleMay 3-4: 1--6PMMay 5-6: 1--5PMMay 7: 8AM-1PMContact: Gwen Boettcher, gboettcher@deforestschools.org 846-6702Thursday, May 5Elmer McLaughlin Band Concert - DAHS bandsDAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)7:00-9:00 pmMay 5-6DAMS School PlayDeForest Area Middle School6:30 pm (both nights)Saturday, May 7DAHS Junior & Senior Prom - DAHS Commons7:30 pm-12:00 amMonday, May 9Board of Education MeetingDistrict Office, 500 South Cleveland Avenue, DeForest6:00 pmContact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org, 842-6582Monday, May 9YES PTO MeetingYahara Elementary School6:00pm - 7:00 pmContact: ebbmommy3@yahoo.com (Heidi Roberts)May 10-12WES Book FairContact: Mary Pilecky, mpilecky@deforestschools.org 842-6310Tuesday, May 10WES Music Program - Kindergarten, by teacherDeForest Area High School PAC5:30-6:00 pm (Baumgart, Eiselt, Martins)6:30-7:00 pm (Berkley, Falbo, Griese, Schutz)Tuesday, May 10EPE PTO Meeting6:00 pm - 7:00 pmContact: eaglepointpto@gmail.comThursday, May 12DAHS Spring Choir Concert - PAC7:00-9:00 pmFriday, May 13Harvest Intermediate Field Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Lawrie steps down from DeForest development position Depleted Norskies dispose of Beaver Dam, Mount Horeb in girls' soccer action DeForest students learn Big Hill lessons Construction worker killed in DeForest Norski boys and girls win DeForest track and field triangular, compete at Logan ABC Invite Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!