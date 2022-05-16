School calendar mberglund mberglund Author email May 16, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, May 19Harvest PTO MeetingHarvest Intermediate School6:00pmContact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.comThursday, May 19DAMS Spring Choir ConcertDAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)7:00 pmContact: Maria Marquis, mmarquis@deforestschools.org 842-6010Friday, May 20EPES Spring Carnival (rain date is May 25)4:30-7:30 pmContact: Gayle McFarlane gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210Monday, May 23Board of Education MeetingDistrict Office, 500 South Cleveland Avenue, DeForest6:00 pmContact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org, 842-6582Friday, May 27 & 30NO SCHOOL for students Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Salon K&S plans Friday open house DeForest's Toppel reportedly invited to Minnesota Vikings rookie mini camp The smile that launched a triathlon Losing streak halted as Norskies score big softball win over Stoughton Norski girls, boys sweep top spots at Watertown Quad track and field meet Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!