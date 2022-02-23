Family/School Conferences, districtwide

February 23 - 3:30-7:30 pm

February 24 - 8:00-10:00 am

February 24-25

NO SCHOOL for students

February 28

Board of Education Meeting

6:00 pm - District Office boardroom, 500 South Cleveland Avenue

Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org 842-6582

March 1

EPE Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)

Kindergarten at 5:30 pm

First grade at 6:30 pm

Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210

March 3

EPE Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)

Second grade at 5:30 pm

Third grade at 6:30 pm

Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210

