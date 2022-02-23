DeForest Area School District calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Feb 23, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Family/School Conferences, districtwideFebruary 23 - 3:30-7:30 pmFebruary 24 - 8:00-10:00 amFebruary 24-25NO SCHOOL for studentsFebruary 28Board of Education Meeting6:00 pm - District Office boardroom, 500 South Cleveland AvenueContact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org 842-6582March 1EPE Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)Kindergarten at 5:30 pmFirst grade at 6:30 pmContact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210March 3EPE Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)Second grade at 5:30 pmThird grade at 6:30 pmContact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DeForest tops Waunakee in Badger East Conference boys' basketball showdown DeForest manufacturer values family Late run lifts Norskies to win over Waunakee in Badger East boys' basketball showdown Bertram family tops DeForest spelling bee DeForest's Hemauer, Bauer punch their tickets to the state wrestling meet Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!