Congratulations to the 240 DAHS Class of 2002 graduates. Laude honors that recognize students for the rigor of their academic program, as well as their successes, included 31 earning Summa Cum Laude; 26 Magna Cum Laude; and 34 Cum Laude.
Each year, Academic Excellence and Technical Excellence Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who have the highest grade point average in each public and private high school throughout the State of Wisconsin.
Three DAHS graduates were chosen to receive the Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarships: Rose Capobianco, Jocelyn Pickhardt, and Gabrielle Wilkinson. DAHS recipients are chosen based on grade point average (GPA). When several students have earned the same GPA, then the following criteria is used to select the recipients: laude points earned, ACT test scores, and the number of high school credits.
Three DAHS graduates were also chosen to receive the Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarships: Elizabeth Simpson, Amber Minard, and Michael Hron. These recipients are awarded to high school seniors who have the highest demonstrated level of proficiency in technical education subjects, with Grade Point Average considered first, then GPA in Career & Technical Education courses, ACT test scores, and school leadership positions held.
The value of each scholarship is $2,250 per year, to be applied towards tuition. Half of the scholarship is funded by the state, while the other half is matched by the institution.
In all, the Class of 2022 earned nearly $1 million worth of scholarships for their post-secondary education.