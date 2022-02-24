The halls of Eagle Point were filled with students, families, and staff on February 17 as this DeForest area elementary school celebrated literacy night.
There was a variety of pictures of a skunk, but with a name like Thor, he fits in Norski Nation. Bixby Alexander Tam was also present. Bixby Alexander Tam, or Bat for short, is the title character in a trilogy series called a Boy called Bat. There is a little bit of Bat in all of us.
Literacy night was an open house at Eagle Point Elementary School celebrating the school-wide read and the lessons of the characters in the book. This was one of the first public events at the school since the appearance of COVID-19. The last time literacy night was held was the night before the March 2020 shut down.
Students read the book in classrooms over the last month and tonight was the culminating event, generating a great deal of excitement.
The staff began organizing the event in October and students voted in December to select the book. A list of four books was given to the classroom teachers to vote on and then we took the top two from the teachers and let students vote on those two. It was a really close vote! The other book was...The Treasure Troop: Mr. Summerling’s Secret Code.
The teachers had a choice of reading the book themselves or watching the taped video of Inspector Ganster (AKA instructional coach Sharon Ganster) reading the book. This way they could play it during snack time. Inspector Ganster was also busy during the time with classroom certificates for the good behavior she witnessed.
Ganster and reading teacher Rebecca Hunter led the project as it went out school-wide.
The kids and their families had four rotation stations during the event. The first was to create a skunk bookmark and a paper bag puppet. They built a pet carrier for the skunk, Thor, at the next station. The third station was playing the game of Skunk. It was a dice game with scores adding up based on the rolls. The last station included the book fair and a challenge to count the hidden paper skunks in the room.
The author of the trilogy, Elana K. Arnold, was not present at the events, but she is glad DeForest area kids embrace the books.
“I would love to thank the community for choosing a Boy called Bat and to thank each reader,” said Arnold in a phone interview from California. “Authors tell stories but it’s readers who really, truly make it a book. A book is a conversation between the writer and the reader. I can write all day long, but until you know there’s a receptive ear, it is not a living thing.”
Arnold said she is glad the school community could share and embrace the story together.
“I love it when parents read books along with their kids because it’s often the grown-ups who need a reminder to ask ‘I wonder why my child is having a meltdown,’” Arnold said.
Arnold said each student has reasons why they like Bat. She thinks readers can relate to the character and his story.
“I’d love to hear the kids’ answers,” she said. “I think that the books showcase respect and love. I think real kids have real problems as the story tells it without kind of making light of them. I think it’s probably because the adults in the story respect children, and of course there’s fuzzy animals so what’s not to like.”
Arnold said the formula for Bat is similar to many of her characters. He is about ⅓ her, ⅓ people she knows, and ⅓ what-if. “I find that it’s a character I know and love,” she said. “I think that is the basic math of almost all of my characters.”
Bat and Thor are introduced through Bat’s mother, a veterinarian who cares for the stray kit.
Bat is on the autism spectrum and sees experiences from his unique perspective. “I was a lot like that as a kid who was sort of undiagnosed in a variety of ways that if I were probably in school today I would have gotten more help,” Arnold said. “I didn’t really know how to do people very well and so I found a lot of solace in animals — which I still do — and also in books. I grew up sort of wishing that I could know what people were thinking. Books are such a place they do tell you exactly what they’re thinking.”
Arnold said she hopes her characters and stories help people wonder why someone takes an action rather than making a snap judgment about it.
“I think that children are already whole people and they are really concerned with all the same things other humans are concerned with,” Arnold said. “It’s just about finding a story and vocabulary in which they can sort of see those big human questions that we all have explored in a way that gives them a door into them in an event.”
Arnold said while we might miss Bat, she is satisfied with the arc of the three books. She has just published the first book in a new series built around a girl named Harriet who spends a summer with her grandmother while waiting for a new sibling to be born.
“I’ve had hundreds of letters from kids and teachers and parents and librarians telling me how much they see themselves or see someone they love,” Arnold said. “I had a teacher tell me about a student who was diagnosed as on the autism spectrum. She knew it and the parents did too, but they hadn’t told the kid. The child took the book home and told her parents, ‘this is me,’” Arnold said. “The joy of these books is seeing how they are helping people start to identify and respect parts of themselves and parts of their kids and their communities that might otherwise have been marginalized.”
Arnold is a National Book Award finalist, a Printz honor winner, a Golden Kite winner, a Westchester Fiction Award winner, a California Book Award finalist, a Global Read Aloud recipient, and a Moonbeam Children’s Book Award winner.