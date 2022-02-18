Racecar drivers make left turns to win the race. Eagle Point Elementary School students were making right turns on Friday morning to support PTO efforts throughout the school year. Students took part in a walk-a-thon event. They raised pledges before starting and then walked the walk in the main hallway. After completing the walk, they had a snack break and decorated a winter craft project.
The walking event replaced the fall jog-a-thon. All of the funds raised are used to support PTO efforts at that school. The other elementary schools held similar events this year. The money raised is used to keep family events such as fall festival, fun nights, and spring carnival free. It also allows staff to have enrichment funds as they need it.
The kids had their A game on Friday as they wore the big D of the DeForest Area School District on new t-shirts. The shirts came from event sponsors (gold level) NAMI - North American Mechanical Inc., J&M Warehouses, REG - Renewable Energy Group, Jim’s Paint and Repair, (silver) RHD Plumbing Inc., A&J Specialty Services Inc., Demco, Findorff, (bronze) DeForest Hometown Pharmacy, American Packaging Corporation, Ultimate Leap Dance Center, Bell Ford Arlington.
There are also prizes for the top classroom and top individuals in fundraising.