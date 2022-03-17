Windsor Elementary School third graders wait for their cues to perform at the music production.
Windsor Elementary School second graders got a chance to perform on the stage during the musical production.
A Windsor Elementary School students brings a bouquet of flowers to music teacher Danielle Iskandarani after she led the second grade musical production at the school.
Windsor Elementary School saw a full house in the seats and on the risers this week with the second and third grade musicial production.
