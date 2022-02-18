DeForest Area School District calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Feb 18, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Family/School Conferences, districtwideFebruary 23 - 3:30-7:30 pmFebruary 24 - 8:00-10:00 amFebruary 24-25NO SCHOOL for studentsFebruary 28Board of Education Meeting6:00 pm - District Office boardroom, 500 South Cleveland AvenueContact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org 842-6582March 1EPE Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)Kindergarten at 5:30 pmFirst grade at 6:30 pmContact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210March 3EPE Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)Second grade at 5:30 pmThird grade at 6:30 pmContact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Winning streak hits five games for DeForest boys' basketball Four Norski wrestlers headed to sectionals Windsor apartment fire injures one, displaces families Norskies turn up defensive heat in big girls' basketball win over Waunakee, struggle against Watertown Bertram family tops DeForest spelling bee Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!