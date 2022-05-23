See if you can keep up! On Wednesday, May 25, students at Harvest Intermediate School will take on the first-ever Harvest Hustle. The Hustle gives students a chance to race through a farm-themed obstacle course at school, with each class given 25 minutes to run as many laps as possible. In addition to encouraging a fun way to get in a lot of physical activity, the Hustle is also an excellent way for students to earn money for their school, with 100% of the profits used to support Harvest students, staff, and family events.
“This is a cornerstone event organized by our Harvest PTO, and it’s an important year because it is our first-ever Hustle,” says PTO President Monica Titley. “In addition to our students helping raise money through this event, we are fortunate to have several business sponsors who generously made donations. It shows the dedication to our children and the community we’re creating for them.”
4th grade classes will run from 7:45-9:15 AM, 5th grade 10:05-11:35 AM, and 6th grade 1:05-2:40 PM. Prizes for the most laps and for money raised will be as follows:
Most Laps by Classroom = Silly String Staff of their choice.
Most Laps by Classroom (1st place only) = Staff of choosing does TikTok Dance
Grade with Most Laps = Extra 20 minutes of recess
2nd Grade with Most Laps = Extra 10 minutes of recess
If the school raises $25k, Principal and Assistant Principal will record a TikTok Dance and share it with the kids.
The Harvest Intermedia PTO thanks its sponsors for their donations: