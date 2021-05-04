The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the members of the second Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The students, who will be high school seniors during the 2021-2022 school year, will begin their one-year term in September.
Members include:
Crystal Anhalt, Manitowoc
Lauren Breunig, Sauk City
Connor Fields, Plain
Kelly Herness, Whitehall
Amy Jentges, Port Washington
Sophie Koehler, Chippewa Falls
Isabella Kraus, Beaver Dam
Katelyn Meinholz, Deforest
Ainsley Noble, Lancaster
Cameron Pokorny, Waupun
Michael Schaal, Burlington
Mary Schrieber, East Troy
Emily Stumpf, Appleton
Rebecca Tank, New London
Maria Zillges, Larsen
“Congratulations to these exceptional students on their selection to the second Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “Each member brings a great enthusiasm for Wisconsin agriculture to the Council, and I look forward to speaking with them during their sessions.”
Members were selected based on their submitted materials, including an application, letter of recommendation, and one-minute video.
The Council members will participate in monthly virtual sessions, interacting with speakers and participating in discussions about Wisconsin agriculture.
The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council was created in 2020 to highlight agricultural career opportunities, share state tools available to support Wisconsin farmers, provide insight on how to effectively engage in state agriculture policy development, and increase networking opportunities for participants.
The first Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council will participate in its final session on Thursday, May 13, 2021, concluding the year virtually at the DATCP Board meeting.
Three Council members will share their final reflections about their experience will the board members. The DATCP Board meeting agenda is posted on the DATCP website.
“I want to thank the first Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members for their participation and insight throughout their term. Their feedback has been valuable as we developed this new opportunity for DATCP to connect with young people,” added Romanski. “I was consistently impressed with their insightful questions for the presenters and engagement in conversations, and I wish them well as they take their next steps after high school and continue to be advocates for agriculture.”
