School calendar

March 24
DAMS Bridging Brighter Smiles - 7/8 Conference Room
Contact: Jennifer Jacobs, jjacobs@deforestschools.org 842-6012

March 25
End of Third Quarter - DAMS & DAHS

March 28 - April 1
NO SCHOOL (Spring Break)

April 6
Open Houses at DeForest Area High School and DeForest Area Middle School
4:30-6:30 pm
DeForest Area High School: See the newly renovated south, central and north commons; cafeteria; culinary and FC/S classrooms; new science collaboration spaces; fitness center; pool; and field house.
DeForest Area Middle School: See the renovated District Administrative Offices and 8th grade classrooms