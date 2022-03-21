March 24

DAMS Bridging Brighter Smiles - 7/8 Conference Room

Contact: Jennifer Jacobs, jjacobs@deforestschools.org 842-6012

March 25

End of Third Quarter - DAMS & DAHS

March 28 - April 1

NO SCHOOL (Spring Break)

April 6

Open Houses at DeForest Area High School and DeForest Area Middle School

4:30-6:30 pm

DeForest Area High School: See the newly renovated south, central and north commons; cafeteria; culinary and FC/S classrooms; new science collaboration spaces; fitness center; pool; and field house.

DeForest Area Middle School: See the renovated District Administrative Offices and 8th grade classrooms

Recommended for you