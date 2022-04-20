Thursday, April 21
Harvest PTO Meeting
Harvest Intermediate School
6:00 pm
Contact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.com
April 25-29
Big Hill week for YES - first & second grades
Contact: Jamie Powell, jpowell@deforestschools.org 842-6410
Monday, April 25
Board of Education Meeting
District Administrative Office - 500 South Cleveland Ave
Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org, (608) 842-6582
April 27-28
YES Spring Book Fair
Yahara Elementary School
3:30 pm to 7:00 pm
Friday, April 29
FFA at Blue Star Dairy - fourth-grade visits by classroom
9:15-11:45 am (Marzullo, Bohlman, Sebranek, Numiz, Marek, Davis, Breunig)
12:30-3:00 pm (Pecosky, Sisler, Engel, Fischer, Bussie, Struble)
Contact: Gail Coorough, gcoorough@deforestschools.org 842-6111
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.