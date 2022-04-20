Thursday, April 21

Harvest PTO Meeting

Harvest Intermediate School

6:00 pm

Contact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.com

April 25-29

Big Hill week for YES - first & second grades

Contact: Jamie Powell, jpowell@deforestschools.org 842-6410

Monday, April 25

Board of Education Meeting

District Administrative Office - 500 South Cleveland Ave

6:00 pm

Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org, (608) 842-6582

April 27-28

YES Spring Book Fair

Yahara Elementary School

3:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Contact: Jamie Powell, jpowell@deforestschools.org 842-6410

Friday, April 29

FFA at Blue Star Dairy - fourth-grade visits by classroom

9:15-11:45 am (Marzullo, Bohlman, Sebranek, Numiz, Marek, Davis, Breunig)

12:30-3:00 pm (Pecosky, Sisler, Engel, Fischer, Bussie, Struble)

Contact: Gail Coorough, gcoorough@deforestschools.org 842-6111

Recommended for you