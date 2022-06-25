UWEC names Dean’s List
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,461 students named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.
Area students named to the Dean’s List are:
(DeForest) Alexa Horkan, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
(Rio) Requel Anglemyer, College of Arts and Sciences, Jane Risgaard, College of Arts and Sciences.
(Windsor) Cerys Ridd, College of Education & Human Sciences, Rachael Zimmermann, College of Education & Human Sciences
Locals named to Marquette University’s Dean’s List
The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
(DeForest) Mazie Baldus is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Media,
Katelyn Buchda is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Travis Nelson is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences.
To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college — for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.
The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world.
UW-Oshkosh names spring honors
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2022 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).
The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.
To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a “C” and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run.
(DeForest) Trent Bachman, Honor Roll, Kaitlyn Henry, Honor Roll, Madeline Hilmershausen, Dean’s List, Autumn Jurkowski, Dean’s List, Mason Kirchberg, Honor Roll, Esther Lawrence, Dean’s List, Hayden Mueller, Honor Roll, Nacha Vue, Honor Roll, Sydney Wagner, Dean’s List, Taylor Wentz, Honor Roll, Ella Wilson, Dean’s List.
(Morrisonville) Coral Jerez-Makely, Honor Roll.
(Rio) Jesse Gruss, Dean’s List.
(Windsor) Kelsy Capstran, Dean’s List, Lexus Finley, Honor Roll.
Ellickson named to NIU Dean’s List
Darya Ellickson of DeForest, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean’s List, De Forest High School, was honored as Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Snow named to Dubqque Dean’s List
The University of Dubuque congratulates Carleen Snow of Rio on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2022 Academic Dean’s List.
Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of Incomplete for the term are named to the Dean’s List.
Costello makes Iowa Dean’s List
Molly Costello of Deforest was among the more than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester.
Costello is a first year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Theatre Arts.
Dean’s list status was earned by 714 first-year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second-year students, only 1,559 third-year students, and only 2,045 fourth-year students.
Lee graduates, honored at William & Mary
Yan Lee from Windsor recently graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Lee was also recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester.
In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
Founded by royal charter in 1693, William & Mary is the second oldest educational institution in the nation. During the past 300 years, the college has educated three U.S. Presidents-Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and John Tyler-numerous senators and members of congress and other national and international leaders. William & Mary is currently ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities and has been designated a Public Ivy.
Clark earns Iowa degree
Makenna Clark of DeForest was among the students conferred their degrees from the University of Iowa. Clark was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was Counselor Education. The degree awarded was a Master of Arts.
This spring, more than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned their degrees.
Luther College honors Diedrich
Luther College is pleased to announce that Mathea Diedrich of Deforest, Wisconsin has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Freeman earns Upper Iowa honor
Andrew Freeman, a Criminal Justice major from DeForest, has been named to Upper Iowa University Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.