A group of fourth through eighth-grade students from DeForest Area School District competed in the Math 24 tournament, held at UW-Madison, on March 1; the event was hosted by the Greater Dane County Advanced Learner Network.
The Fourth Grade Team is Back Row: Reiter Jerabek , Kaden Brown, Ethan Gorius, Kellen Annen, Front Row: Devin Matz (3rd Place, Grant Stanosz (5th Place).
The Fifth Grade Team is Adriana Jacobson with her 5th place medal and ribbon. From left to right: Mrs. Truog-Seisser, Greta Leslie, Lena Harris, Evelyn Bauer, Keaton Bailey, Adriana Jacobson, Japneet Kaur, Mrs. Acker.
The Sixth Grade Team is Back row (left to right): Colin Flaherty – 1st Place, Jadon LaFever – 5th Place, Lily Prusakewicz – 2nd Place, Samantha Halpin – 4th Place, Front row: Kolby Herschleb, Zoe Buschke.
The Seventh Grade Team is Left to right: Mackenzie Brandl, Evie Linzner, Teyla Haynie – 5th Place, Jacob LaFever, Michael Pertzborn, Logan Bright.
The Eighth Grade Team is Left to right: Kyle Cunningham, Vaira McMahon, Wyatt Parker, Xander Coker – 2nd Place, Jack Erdman, Gracie Bovre.