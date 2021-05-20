The DeForest Area School District will be filing a waiver with the state to exempt their schools from state classroom hour requirements, but only as a precaution, according to Superintendent Eric Runez.
The DeForest Area Board of Education held a brief meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the issue and offer a public forum.
At the center of the matter is the stipulated definition of a full school year according to Wisconsin state law: 437 hours of direct instruction for kindergarten, 1,050 hours for grades one through six, and 1,137 hours for upper grades including high school.
Director of Administrative Services Peter Wilson told board members that full details would be made available in a calendar report to come, but by the administration’s accounting, students had all received a proper number of hours of direct instruction.
The concern, however, was that the district, along with all the other districts in the state, is in uncharted waters in tallying an unprecedented year including hybrid instruction, which has never been done before.
“This 100% has nothing to do with students’ ability to graduate,” said Runez, settling the gravest of the worries coming from board members.
The two specific concerns that the waiver application would address would be if the Department of Public Instruction read the law and how it applies to online and hybrid classes differently from how the district interpreted, or if the legislature passed a bill (which would require approval from Gov. Tony Evers) changing the requirements of school districts in a year.
In September Deputy State Superintendent Mike Thompson emailed school district administrators in Wisconsin regarding the District Flexibility Application:
“Flexibility will be required for all school operations given the inconsistent and variable access to both students and staff in the coming months...A waiver should be pursued only where a district anticipates or has determined it cannot offer a program or service required under the law during the 2020-21 school year.
In addition, a waiver will be needed if a district does not anticipate being in compliance with a statutory requirement by virtue of the design of its plan of instruction. There will likely be few of these situations.”
“A lot of districts are doing it,” said Runez, explaining that there was no risk submitting the waiver request in the event of one of those scenarios, “a lot of the districts are doing it...probably a majority.”
The subject was explained and agreed in roughly 30 minutes of the meeting officially scheduled for an hour.