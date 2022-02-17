If you can define the word vitality, you might be able to spell victory. Either way, it’s a good start toward Vince.
Seventh grader Vince Bertram will represent DeForest Area Middle School at the regional CESA spelling bee on February 22. Don’t worry about DeForest’s depth. If he can’t make it, the alternate will be his eighth grade sister, Cedona Bertram.
were tied with a perfect score. They took another online test as a “spell-off.” Vince earned a perfect score and beat Cedona by one point on the definition of the word vitality. Vitality means the state of being strong and active.
Vince said he reads a lot and practices a lot of the vocabulary words on the weekend. “I just practice. If I want to get it, I have to practice,” Vince said.
The DeForest Area Middle School and Harvest Intermediate spelling bees were held online again this year through Scripps National Spelling Bee websites. For the first test, students at both schools competed against others in their grade level on a computer-generated multiple-choice spelling and vocabulary test with 50 questions: 35 spelling words and 15 definitions. Students with the highest scores on their grade-level test went on to compete in a school-level bee, which included another computer-generated multiple-choice test with 25 questions: 15 spelling words and 10 definitions. According to Spelling Bee Coordinator Laura Salopek, the second test was much harder than the first, ranging in difficulty level from fourth- to eighth-grade words and definitions.
The top three spellers received trophies. Vaira McMahan finished third, to make it a perfect four years of trophies in the bees. She was first in fifth grade, third-place in sixth grade, first in seventh grade. Vince was the runner-up last year.
At Harvest Intermediate, Greta Leslie earned first-place with a perfect score and Mac Veeser placed second with one wrong. Greta will also represent the school district in the online regional bee. The state finals would be in Madison and there is hope it could be in person if pandemic conditions allow.