Five DeForest Jazz students also received “Outstanding Jazz Musician” Awards from UWSP! They are Garrett Wink on trumpet, Kallo Wahmhoff on bass, Gavin Denning on trombone, Jack Smith on Trombone, and Jackson Grabowski (not pictured) on Alto Saxophone.
On February 4, the DAHS DeForest Jazz Ensemble participated in the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Jazz Festival. This 19 member group performed the following selections: “Vehicle” with Jack Smith and Gavin Denning soloing on trombone and Garrett Wink soloing on trumpet, “Don’t Stop Me Now” with Jackson Grabowski soloing on alto Saxophone, and “Birdland.”
After the performance, the group received a 30-minute clinic with professional jazz adjudicators and a 45-minute masterclass on their main instrument with a UW-Stevens Point professor. In addition, the Max Pollak Group was the guest artist who performed a concert for everyone in attendance. The students got to see and listen to a professional group and experience music and sound in a different way. Freshman trombonist Gavin Denning said, “It was my first time seeing and hearing afro cuban tap dancing and it was really awesome!”
Student performers at the festival were: On saxophone are Alison Waite, Bennett Morrison, Keaton Gobrecht, Oliver Anderson, Lee Brabender, and Alana Pierick. On trumpet are Estyn Morales and Lilian Buss. On trombone is Iliana Hoerth.In the rhythm section, Ava Johnson on Guitar, Kallo Wahmhoff on Bass, Payton Flowers and Elise Harmes on Piano, and Sawyer Lawton and Evan Olson on drumset/auxiliary.