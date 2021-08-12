During the summer months, when academics and athletics move into the background, for many kids it is the time for arts to take center stage.
Bands--marching, concert, and jazz--in practice and camps, Drama Camp, and show choir let DeForest area students get creative and often work together outside their usual age-grade groups.
After spending 30 years as an English teacher, Jan Williams retired from the DeForest Area High School, but two years later is still coming back, running the Drama Club and fall and spring plays. This includes the summer Drama Camp that brings students of all ages through the high school in June and July.
“It is a really neat program because the high school kids run it,” said Williams. “I usually pick two high school seniors who just graduated to be the heads.”
The program includes first grade through high school students, split into five age groups each with their own set of staff, directors and counselors. All the while, students are also setting up and running lights and sound.
“We also wanted to get the tech crew involved, so they are directing, and it is important for everyone to see both sides,” said Williams, “to work tech to appreciate what goes on there, to be out front as an actor, to be a director--because they all think that is easy until they do it--and it goes from first grade through ninth for acting, and then the other kids are all high school kids.”
The operation, as Williams explained, is driven entirely by volunteer efforts, with any proceeds from the productions going toward the Drama Club.
That morning first-graders were doing rehearsals of their play, “The Porridge Eaters from Planet Pugglegorf.” The young performers did a run-through of their play while students in other groups watched in the audience.
Although it can be an intense three weeks, Williams said that it helps that, it being the summer, everyone knows what they are signing up for with every morning for three weeks devoted to the theater and putting together a show.
“You can’t say, ‘Go home and work on your lines all day,’” said Williams, “because it’s summertime and of course you’re working around vacations and things. It’s a whole different experience and so expectations have to be a little different.”
The other age groups had productions of “The Three Musketeers,” “The Jungle Book,” “Write Me a Murder,” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass.” For many of the high schoolers the program is a return to the stage after the significant disappointment of the mid-production cancellation of their 2020 show “Cheaper By The Dozen.”
While many students were at home some kept performing, online and through masks, entering the State One Act festival with a virtual performance of “Almost, Maine.” In the spring they were finally able to get back into the theater with an audience.
“They were just really happy to be able to get back into the theater. We still have to worry about masks, but they’re happier than heck to be here,” said Williams.
Ongoing uncertainty meant that they did not know if Drama Camp would be happening this year, or in what form, so registration opened close to the last minute, with 53 kids joining, as opposed to the usual of over 100.
Music starts to take over more of the calendar toward the end of the summer, with DeForest Area High School’s Show Choir Camp from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5.
“All I can say is that it will be extremely different from last year,” said Choral Music Teacher Lyrica Daentl. “Last year we went completely virtual for September through March. We were one hundred percent virtual on the weekends, and then we started coming together in April through most of May and we had seven in-person rehearsals before we had a kind of end-of-season last run through with friends and family able to watch.”
About 20 students perform in the DeForest Area High School Show Choir, with 10 in the Show Band. Performers combine the ensemble singing style of choir with costumes and choreography. Ordinarily the camp marks a start for the students before going out for performance competitions January through May.
The DeForest Area Middle School also features the Crescendo Show Choir, directed by choir teacher Melissa Richardson. At the beginning of June, the group shared a 20 minute online performance of songs they have done over the past year.
Although this is Daentl’s second year heading show choir it is her first year in the Show Choir Camp. Last year’s practices and performance were nearly exclusively online, but they were able to meet again in April in May with seven in-person rehearsals leading to a family-and-friends performance.
“They are very excited to dive into stuff that they remember and stuff that they missed,” said Daentl. “Interest is still high and I think nerves are quite high too, because it has been a year since we’ve had a true show choir experience in DeForest. But it is still there, that little light, that passion is still there.”
Likewise of drama programs, Daentl explained that their group thrives through volunteerism and collaboration.
“You see the singers and dancers, you hear the musicians in the band, but what you don’t see is the students backstage doing fast changes and costume changes,” said Daentl, “without the people on the tech side, also running sound and helping with sound, every person is so valued and so important to put together a show.”
The Show Choir and Show Band are made up of incoming freshman through incoming seniors, meaning that for the newer members, this will be one of their first introductions to the high school and their older classmates.
Among the students in the Show Choir, there is a fair amount of overlap with other organizations like choir, musicals, drama, and band, but Daentl enjoys seeing students coming in from other backgrounds to perform with the group.
“There are also students that are involved in poms, and cheerleading, and softball and tennis and DECCA and all these different aspects of school and that’s something I love about this ensemble, that everybody is so completely unique, but you can put them all together in a group and it’s a family with a purpose”