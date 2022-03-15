The Picklesnickles represented DeForest Area Middle School at the annual state Battle of the Books competition. They are Back row: Cedona Bertram, Aubrey Feldman; Front Row: Vaira McMahan, Amelia Lopez
The annual State Battle of the Books took place in February. Each year, students throughout the district participate in this reading incentive program.
In the fall, teams of three to four students in fourth through twelfth grade began reading 20 award-winning fiction and non-fiction books, and demonstrate their knowledge of the books in school and statewide competitions. Each school can only send one team to the State Battle, which took place February 21-25.
Laura Shuca, DAMS Librarian Laura Shuca said 123 teams competed at the Middle Level statewide with the DeForest Area Middle School team of Amelia, Aubrey, Cedona, and Vaira McMahan placed seventh in a four-way tie. This team worked extra hard this year with multiple members reading all 20 books on the middle-level battle list.The Wisconsin Educational Media and Technology Association (WEMTA) sponsors three Battle of the Books divisions. The elementary division is fourth through sixth grade. The sixth through eighth-grade division is the middle level, and a senior high division exists for eighth-grade and up. The elementary division reads the nominated Golden Archer winners for the primary and intermediate levels plus a variety of other award-winning titles. The middle-level participants read the nominated titles for the intermediate and junior high level plus ten other titles which are determined by media specialists throughout the state. The senior division reading list aims to expose students to current award-winning literature. The list incorporates awards such as: Golden Archer, Newbery, Printz, Siebert, and others.